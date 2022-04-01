Does Butterfinger Mayo Really Exist?

A ton of weird sandwich spreads have popped up over the years. British Corner Shop reports that some folks have put mayonnaise and bananas on sandwiches, while others mix together peanut butter and pickles or chocolate spread and cheese. Butterfinger recently joined in on this flavor phenomenon with an announcement that has bewildered and disgusted a solid handful of diners.

Butterfinger's official Twitter account started posting videos of people apparently really enjoying a collaboration between the candy company and Hellman's mayonnaise. The subjects of the promotional videos all ranked the combination of Butterfinger and mayo as a "ten out of ten." Followers jumped into the comments and concurred that the new product probably tastes fine. "That's...weird, but know that mayo is nothing but egg and oil, it probably isn't as bad as it sounds," one person wrote. Others reacted with shock; "This actually made me a little bit sick," another user tweeted in response. The combo was so outlandish, it caused a few folks to question whether or not the product actually exists.