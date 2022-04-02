Is It Really Safe To Store Salad Dressing In The Refrigerator Door?

The refrigerator is a deceptively complex appliance. Yes, you can put whatever wherever within its walls. For the best results, however, you should store certain food and drink in certain sections.

To better understand how refrigerators work and what should be stored where, Mashed talked to Lynn Williams, Customer Support & Communications Program Specialist, Food Safety and Inspection Service at the USDA. It's important to know what's really in your salad dressing, because dairy-based dressings, Williams explained, should be stored in the depths of the fridge.

"It is the USDA recommendation to store dairy-based salad dressings in the main compartment of the refrigerator to ensure they stay at temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit," Williams said. The reason is that the main part of the fridge stays colder than the refrigerator door, which opens regularly. The temperature in the parts closer to the opening rises higher than the rest of the fridge, and above the stable storage conditions for dairy.

However, refrigeration of popular condiments has more to do with quality than actual food safety. "Being exposed to the fluctuating temperature of being stored on the refrigerator door will not impact the actual safety of these items," Williams noted.