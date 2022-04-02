Blame This Drink For The Seltzer Trend

Hard seltzers can be said to be today's beverage trend — especially when you see brands like Pizza Hut posting about their new "Hut Seltzers" for April Fool's Day.

Of course, the spearhead for this ubiquity of hard seltzers is White Claw. Any examination of 2019, the year that hard seltzer first became a mainstream drink, finds references to White Claw in particular. See, for example, The Takeout's article on "Why are people obsessed with White Claw?" The answers are that it's convenient, has an uncomplicated flavor, and has successfully marketed itself as a healthy and hip lifestyle.

Even though the market for hard seltzers had grown from 10 brands in 2018 to an astounding 65 in 2020, White Claw still consists of about 50% of all hard seltzer sales. And while other beverage brands are getting into the game, like Natty Light, when people want hard seltzer, they tend to ask for a White Claw.