How To Get Your Hands On Noosa's New Frozen Yogurt Gelato

Noosa said they utilize the natural creaminess of Greek yogurt to turn it into a dessert. According to the product descriptions on their website, which are a great "sneak peek" into the new treats, the outcome of using Greek yogurt to make gelato results in a "one-of-a-kind find."

Food Dive states that Noosa will sell its gelato in four flavors: Sea Salt Caramel, Chocolate Fudge, Strawberries and Cream, and Honey Vanilla Bean. Though this dessert might not have the exact ingredients or creation process as its traditional Greek yogurt counterpart, the goal is the same — to ultimately provide customers with a "healthier" alternative and a "truly craveable treat." In fact, they've been able to add the live cultures and probiotics into these tubs too and always use all-natural ingredients.

Noosa's frozen yogurt can be bought at Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, and Stop & Shop stores nationwide starting in May, per Food Dive, with a 14-ounce tub retailing for $4.99. Though we have a little bit longer to wait, it's good to know that there's an item coming to stores for individuals that are more health-conscious or simply love Noosa products.