How To Get Your Hands On Noosa's New Frozen Yogurt Gelato
Dessert lovers will be excited to hear that popular brand Noosa is releasing a frozen yogurt gelato, just in time for the summer. The company, known for making Greek yogurt that is so incredibly smooth and creamy that it consistently takes top spots in many rankings, has now elevated its product line from the dairy case to the freezer section by releasing its first frozen yogurt gelato.
Gelato is actually a pretty ancient food that goes back centuries. It's typically made from slow-churning whole milk, which gives it a notoriously creamy texture (via The Spruce Eats). On the other hand, the process of making Greek yogurt entails eliminating the whey (or dairy) from the substance, an ingredient especially necessary in gelato, according to Healthline. So, how can gelato possibly be made from Greek yogurt, if they're made in two completely different ways? Noosa found a way, and is showing off their hard work with this delicious new product.
Look for Noosa's frozen yogurt gelato to be nationally distributed in May
Noosa said they utilize the natural creaminess of Greek yogurt to turn it into a dessert. According to the product descriptions on their website, which are a great "sneak peek" into the new treats, the outcome of using Greek yogurt to make gelato results in a "one-of-a-kind find."
Food Dive states that Noosa will sell its gelato in four flavors: Sea Salt Caramel, Chocolate Fudge, Strawberries and Cream, and Honey Vanilla Bean. Though this dessert might not have the exact ingredients or creation process as its traditional Greek yogurt counterpart, the goal is the same — to ultimately provide customers with a "healthier" alternative and a "truly craveable treat." In fact, they've been able to add the live cultures and probiotics into these tubs too and always use all-natural ingredients.
Noosa's frozen yogurt can be bought at Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, and Stop & Shop stores nationwide starting in May, per Food Dive, with a 14-ounce tub retailing for $4.99. Though we have a little bit longer to wait, it's good to know that there's an item coming to stores for individuals that are more health-conscious or simply love Noosa products.