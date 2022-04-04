Padma Lakshmi's New Cuddly Friend Leaves Instagram Saying 'Aww'

Padma Lakshmi seems to always have something interesting to show, or say, on Instagram. In this case, interesting means fuzzy and adorable. The "Top Chef" host recently shared a photo from her vacation at Hokuala Kauai, a resort that boasts not only the gorgeous scenery of the Hawaiian island, but also its own 16.5-acre sustainable organic farm. There, a foodie like Lakshmi is sure to see the appeal in freshly grown vegetables, including broccoli and carrots, as well as specialties like mizuna, tatsoi, and pea tendrils. Don't forget the luscious island fruits, like papayas, mangos, bananas, and coconuts.

However, while the fresh produce was likely a draw for Lakshmi, she shared a photo of herself with a different living creature that made fans say, "Aww." The author posted an Instagram while cradling the fuzziest bunny in her arms at the farm. According to the resort's website, rabbits and chickens are always around and ready to be cuddled by visitors.