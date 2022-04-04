Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Rachael Ray's Mediterranean Chicken Hot Salad

Rachael Ray has inspired fans once again with a recipe that may sound a little strange, but looks simply scrumptious: her "Mediterranean chicken hot salad." While this combination of words may elicit confusion — Is it spicy? Does it include cooked lettuce? — the concept is actually pretty simple. It's a warm tray of crispy chicken and classic Mediterranean fixings. As Ray put it on Instagram, "If you don't think salad is hot...think again."

The Food Network star recently demonstrated the recipe, officially called her Mediterranean charred chicken salad with olives and tahini-yogurt sauce (available in written form on her Free Food Studio platform), in a video for fans. At her signature rapid-fire pace, Ray pounded chicken breasts to an even thickness and tossed the pieces in a bag with garlic, salt and red pepper, and of course, EVOO (extra-virgin olive oil). She browned the meat in a hot pan until crispy, then added entire lemon halves to char for the last couple of minutes. And where does the "salad" component come in?