Red Vines Wants To Give Away Free Candy For A Year. Here's How To Win

The American Licorice Company, the candy manufacturing company behind Red Vines, wants to help its fans celebrate the special occasion by offering them the chance to win free candy for an entire year. The company is on the search for the perfect name for its brand new licorice stick-figure mascot and is enlisting the help of licorice lovers nationwide. From April 4 through National Licorice Day on April 12th, fans can submit their best mascot names on social media or through the Red Vines Landing Page. Once all the entries have been submitted, the company will post its top five favorites on its website from April 22 through April 30, where fans can then vote for one, according to the official rules.

The winner, who will be announced on May 6, will receive free Red Vines candy for an entire year, according to a press release sent to Mashed. However, even those who don't end up being the lucky winner won't be going home empty-handed. Any fans who participate by voting on their favorite mascot name will receive a 25% discount they can put towards a candy order. And even candy fans who don't want to be involved with the contest at all can still receive a free 5-ounce tray of Red Vines if they simply place an order online throughout the month of April.