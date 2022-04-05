Padma Lakshmi Just Revealed The Secret Ingredient In Her Salad Dressing

Adding a salad to your meal is a fast way you can try to bump up its nutrition, making sure you get some added fiber, hydration, and vitamins at your meal. But using the same store-bought salad dressing every time isn't just boring — it can also add tons of sodium, sugar, and cheap oil to your meal. When people find out what's really in their salad dressing, they may decide to make it from scratch, but not every DIY salad dressing recipe is made equally. Luckily, Padma Lakshmi just shared her tip for making memorable salad dressing, and all it takes are a few drops of her secret ingredient to transform a classic vinaigrette.

When making salad dressings, one might start with a traditional vinaigrette recipe, which calls for a ratio of 1 part vinegar and 3 parts oil (via Simply Recipes). There's often a bit of mustard added, which helps emulsify the dressing, along with salt, pepper, and any other seasonings. But if you sometimes find yourself getting tired of the same traditional vinaigrette, Lakshmi has a secret ingredient for you to try.