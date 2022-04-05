Friendly's Just Made Huge Changes To Its Menu

Friendly's is the third-oldest restaurant chain in the United States, which means a lot of people have nostalgia-filled childhood memories of eating Friendly's clown sundaes after a meal with family and friends. But it's not realistic to think that a restaurant would keep its menu the exact same for more than four decades and still attract customers. In fact, Friendly's just made a huge revamp of their menu, and while some old favorites got cut, there are tasty new additions fans of the restaurant can get excited about (via PR Newswire).

The new menu has shrunk from eight cumbersome pages to just two, but there are 12 new items being added, according to Thrillist. Taking a page out of Taco Bell's book, Friendly's is offering a new Doritos Cool Ranch ChoppedCheese Burger, which has actual Doritos in it for crunch. But they're also adding their own spin on classic comfort foods, too, like the new Bangin' Beef Stroganoff. It's not just the savory items that are getting a makeover — the chain is also scooping up new flavors of ice cream, like the peanut butter and chocolate-flavored Barking Pretzel. However, not everyone is pleased with the menu changes.