Duff Goldman's Pro Tip For Baking Biscuits

TV pastry guru and cookbook author Duff Goldman is known for elaborate, over-the-top cakes for weddings, birthdays, business openings, and other occasions. "If you can dream it, Charm City Cakes can make it,” Goldman states on his Twitter profile. It's a simple statement, but it's true.

According to National Trust for Historic Preservation, the man behind Charm City Cakes began his bakery in his Baltimore apartment before converting an old church into a more expansive space with room for drills, blow torches, and sculpting tools, and soon started gaining widespread attention for his true-to-life confectionary masterpieces. They don't call him the "Ace of Cakes” for nothing.

Despite his Food Network fame and status as a superstar baker, Goldman seems to possess a down-to-earth side and personality. On Twitter, the celebrity baker with a knack for nailing the most challenging cake requests shared a secret for baking something much more humble: good, old-fashioned biscuits. More specifically, biscuits that don't get tipsy during baking. The baker's tip doesn't even involve baking powder, buttermilk, or kitchen tools.