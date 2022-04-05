Buying Pirate's Booty Could Win You A Tropical Getaway. Here's How
There are a lot of different snacks to reach for in the chips aisle these days, but for those looking for a light, airy crunch and salty, cheesy flavor, Pirate's Booty aged white cheddar puffs have long been a favorite for many snackers. The classic Pirate's Booty is made from puffed rice and corn that's baked and then coated in a real aged white cheddar powder, according to the brand's product description on its website. Usually, the most exciting thing in the bag of Pirate's Booty is the cheesy snack itself, but soon hungry snackers might find something else inside.
That's because the brand recently announced in a press release that it is teaming up with Nickelodeon for a sweepstakes that could win one lucky fan and their family a trip to the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in Mexico. People who buy a bag of the specially labeled "Unlock Your Treasure" Pirate's Booty have a 1 in 10 chance of finding a key inside. Each key has a coupon worth $6.99 in savings on future purchases of Pirate's Booty, and the keys also have codes on them that can be redeemed to win prizes, including a year's supply of Pirate's Booty, online. But the real winner will be the person who takes home the grand prize.
What the grand prize winner receives
The person who enters their key code on the UnlockYourTreasure.com website and learns that they've won the grand prize has a lot to be excited about. They'll win a trip for one person and four guests to the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in Mexico, including round trip airfare, all meals, and a four-night, five-day stay at the resort. The winner needs to be 18 or older to claim the prize, so kids younger than that will need a parent or legal guardian 18 or older to enter the contest on their behalf.
The winner will also get to participate in some fun experiences at the resort and will get a few goodies to bring home. There will be a Nickelodeon slime box that includes Pirate's Booty products and Nickelodeon swag. The winner will also be able to participate in an "Unlock Your Treasure" themed scavenger hunt, a pajama jam dining event with Nickelodeon characters, and a meet and greet photo op with one character. The sweepstakes began on April 1 and runs through September 1, so those who wish to enter the sweepstakes will need to start snacking soon. The contest may even be a reason to take a break from the most popular snacks in the U.S. and munch on some Pirate's Booty.