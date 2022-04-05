Buying Pirate's Booty Could Win You A Tropical Getaway. Here's How

There are a lot of different snacks to reach for in the chips aisle these days, but for those looking for a light, airy crunch and salty, cheesy flavor, Pirate's Booty aged white cheddar puffs have long been a favorite for many snackers. The classic Pirate's Booty is made from puffed rice and corn that's baked and then coated in a real aged white cheddar powder, according to the brand's product description on its website. Usually, the most exciting thing in the bag of Pirate's Booty is the cheesy snack itself, but soon hungry snackers might find something else inside.

That's because the brand recently announced in a press release that it is teaming up with Nickelodeon for a sweepstakes that could win one lucky fan and their family a trip to the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in Mexico. People who buy a bag of the specially labeled "Unlock Your Treasure" Pirate's Booty have a 1 in 10 chance of finding a key inside. Each key has a coupon worth $6.99 in savings on future purchases of Pirate's Booty, and the keys also have codes on them that can be redeemed to win prizes, including a year's supply of Pirate's Booty, online. But the real winner will be the person who takes home the grand prize.