How Walmart Outsmarted Gift Card Scammers Targeting The Elderly

In a perfect world, everyone would be honest and no one would ever be tricked out of their money. Sadly, we don't live in a perfect world, and there are all too many people trying to make a quick buck by stealing from others. One way con artists have been doing this recently is through gift cards. These scammers usually contact their marks claiming to be someone they are not, such as a representative from the government, a business, or another important agency. Most often, they make the claim that their targets are behind in payments or owe money, which will result in penalties, fees, or severance of services unless they pay off their debt right away. However, rather than asking for cash, they direct their marks to purchase a gift card — for Target, CVS, or another store — and then share the card number and PIN, per the Federal Trade Commission.

These types of scams tend to disproportionately impact the elderly, who are often unaware of such swindles. Unfortunately, once these victims have purchased a gift card, their money is gone and difficult to recover. However, Walmart has been trying to change that.