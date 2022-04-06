Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Rachael Ray's Dog Walk In The Park
Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is a vocal animal lover who has gone out of her way to connect others with their pets. For example, in 2021 she collaborated with Muttville, a dog rescue organization in San Francisco, to find furry pets for lonely individuals over the age of 50 (via People). The initiative gave people the opportunity to adopt a senior dog for free, and also offered free pet food and veterinary wellness checks for a year.
Ray's fans may recall that the TV host lost her beloved pet Isaboo in May 2020. She shared the heartbreaking news with her fans on Instagram, writing, "...Today [John] and I mourn the loss of a dog; a pitbull who taught us more about unconditional love, empathy, and understanding of one another than we could have ever imagined. If you have room in your heart, your home, and your budget, I say from experience that bringing an animal in need into your home can help you become a better human being." She added that she and her husband, John Cusimano, were planning to adopt another pet.
Thus, that same year, the chef welcomed another furry friend into her home, an adorable dog that Ray named Bella Boo Blue. Since then, she often shares photos and video clips of Bella Boo on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her fans.
The Rachael Ray dog video that floored her fans
Rachael Ray took to Instagram to share pictures of her dog Bella Boo Blue during a recent outing. She appears to have had a wonderful time, writing, "Life's a walk in the park." The video floored many fans, who loved watching Bella Boo walking in a park, enthusiastically playing, and chilling on a bench after an energetic stroll.
They left behind lots of comments for the pit bull, such as "she looks sooo happy" and "life is having a dog. How precious." One fan even expressed their appreciation for being able to see what the dog is really like, writing, "Great to meet her and some of her personality."
Rachael Ray, who also owns a dog food brand, says having a dog is a gift that she never takes for granted. The TV host told the San Diego Humane Society that her first dog, Boo, taught her how to be a more empathetic person and supported her when she was low. The chef added, "She taught me to trust my own instincts more and, eventually, she even managed to teach me the value and beauty of a nap."