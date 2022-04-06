Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Rachael Ray's Dog Walk In The Park

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is a vocal animal lover who has gone out of her way to connect others with their pets. For example, in 2021 she collaborated with Muttville, a dog rescue organization in San Francisco, to find furry pets for lonely individuals over the age of 50 (via People). The initiative gave people the opportunity to adopt a senior dog for free, and also offered free pet food and veterinary wellness checks for a year.

Ray's fans may recall that the TV host lost her beloved pet Isaboo in May 2020. She shared the heartbreaking news with her fans on Instagram, writing, "...Today [John] and I mourn the loss of a dog; a pitbull who taught us more about unconditional love, empathy, and understanding of one another than we could have ever imagined. If you have room in your heart, your home, and your budget, I say from experience that bringing an animal in need into your home can help you become a better human being." She added that she and her husband, John Cusimano, were planning to adopt another pet.

Thus, that same year, the chef welcomed another furry friend into her home, an adorable dog that Ray named Bella Boo Blue. Since then, she often shares photos and video clips of Bella Boo on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her fans.