Here's How To Save Your Glass Pan From Burned Food

We've all been there: Dinner is baking in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. That's just enough time to chill out in front of the TV while catching up on social media and texting some friends. Before you know it, 30 minutes have turned into an hour or longer, and you're now faced with a well-done-but-still-edible dinner and a scorched pan.

You'd think it's a no-brainer to soak that dish in the sink overnight, but it won't prevent cross-contamination between meats (via The Washington Post). Instead, tackle that mess as soon as possible. You don't have to ban that pan to the dark depths of your kitchen cabinet or break a sweat scrubbing it clean. From tried and true cleaning methods using ingredients and tools you already have in your house to out-of-the-box ideas, that dish will be squeaky clean from charred food. That way, you'll be back bingeing your favorite show in no time.