Mountain Dew Just Revamped An Unexpected Game Fuel Flavor

It takes a lot of effort and energy to storm castles, vanquish enemies, escape everyday life, and become fully immersed for hours on end in the world of escape and fantasy that is gaming. That's one reason gamers are known to "do the Dew.” Mountain Dew as a brand is known for its rainbow of bright colors, ever-changing flavors, and jolt of caffeine, and has a long history of coming up with products for gamers — and marketing directly to them (via YPulse).

It's not surprising that Mountain Dew would partner with a gaming and streaming superstar on the level Dr. Disrespect (also known as Guy Beam, his given name). They teamed up previously on "Gamerobics,” a music video to promote Game Fuel, and are now collaborating on a reimagining of the gone-but-not-forgotten fan favorite, Citrus Cherry Game Fuel.

The newly introduced Championship Citrus Cherry Game Fuel has Dr Disrespect's name all over it, as well as his logo, likeness, and signature gaming wear colors: cherry red and black. Game Fuel fans have been asking for this flavor to return, but anyone who has a craving for the vibrant flavor pop of citrus and cherry will want to potentially add this energizing drink to their shopping cart.