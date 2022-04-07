Alex Guarnaschelli Just Revealed What Inspired Her To Become A Chef

Alex Guarnaschelli is not just any Food Network star. She is a recurring judge on the network's show, "Chopped," has several cookbooks under her belt, and is the executive chef of Butter Restaurant in New York City. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Guarnaschelli shared the best advice she's never given and admitted that as an adult, she has never had a job that wasn't related to food.

However, before Guarnaschelli climbed the ladder as an executive chef, the cookbook author and television star was inspired by a food-related show that she credits for pushing her into the world of food, beverage, and hospitality. Additionally, her rise to the top of the class during 2012's run of "The Next Iron Chef" may also have been, in part, due to the heavy influence this show may have played on her early life, as well as her love for food competition shows, as she told Mashed in the interview.

"I did a lot of cooking on that show, "Iron Chef America." And those are definitely my favorites. So I've done a lot of competition cooking. I think it's nice to test your ability against your peers. I think it's good for your own confidence to put yourself to the test," she said.