Beer Lovers Should Know About Coors' New Giveaway
Today is National Beer Day! According to Time, April 7 commemorates that fateful day in 1933 when beer was finally allowed to be legally manufactured and sold in the United States after a long, dry Prohibition era. These days, breweries large and small use National Beer Day as a chance to tap special brews and offer deals to customers.
Chances are your local bar is marking the occasion with some sort of noteworthy offering or at least a decorative sign and a jolly attitude, but this year has also brought a couple of major players into the game. The first is Miller Lite, which just introduced its new flavor-enhancing "Beer Drops" just in time for the holiday (via PR Newswire). The second is Coors Banquet, a product inspired by the original Coors recipe that, according to a press release, is an important part of the brand's celebrations for both National Beer Day and its 149th anniversary. The beer company is inviting fans to raise a glass with a limited-edition legacy collectible pack and giveaway.
Coors' limited-edition pack is a nod to the past
The limited-edition Coors Banquet Legacy Collection includes three unique can designs, as well as vintage-inspired stubby bottles that hark back to the 149-year-old brewery's original look and, per the press release, "[pay] homage to the brand's values and rich history." In tandem with the beer collection, Coors Brewing is releasing a line of co-branded shirts, hats, and tees with clothing brand Huckberry — a collaboration that the brand says is "inspired by the special-edition packaging to bring the history and legacy of the beer to modern day."
There's just one catch: While vintage beer enthusiasts can find packs of the Coors Banquet Legacy Collection on their local beer shelves starting April 7, the Coors Banquet x Huckberry Legacy line won't be sold in stores just yet. Instead, Coors fanatics can enter a giveaway on the brewery's website starting today for a chance to win the entire clothing line or an individual item from the collection. The giveaway will last through June 30, at which time the limited-edition threads will become available for purchase.