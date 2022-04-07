Beer Lovers Should Know About Coors' New Giveaway

Today is National Beer Day! According to Time, April 7 commemorates that fateful day in 1933 when beer was finally allowed to be legally manufactured and sold in the United States after a long, dry Prohibition era. These days, breweries large and small use National Beer Day as a chance to tap special brews and offer deals to customers.

Chances are your local bar is marking the occasion with some sort of noteworthy offering or at least a decorative sign and a jolly attitude, but this year has also brought a couple of major players into the game. The first is Miller Lite, which just introduced its new flavor-enhancing "Beer Drops" just in time for the holiday (via PR Newswire). The second is Coors Banquet, a product inspired by the original Coors recipe that, according to a press release, is an important part of the brand's celebrations for both National Beer Day and its 149th anniversary. The beer company is inviting fans to raise a glass with a limited-edition legacy collectible pack and giveaway.