The Surprising Reason Back To Nature Crackers Are Being Recalled

If you recently bought Back to Nature Cheddalicious crackers, you might be surprised when you open the box. The product's manufacturer, B&G Foods, shared with the FDA that its packing partner had accidentally filled boxes of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers with animal shaped crackers made by an entirely different company. Besides the product mixup, the recall-worthy issue is that the Cheddalicious crackers are vegan, while the animal crackers contain milk and eggs, which may trigger allergic reactions among some consumers.

The error affects 1,855 cases of the popular vegan snacks, which have been recalled from the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The 6-ounce boxes have a UPC 8-19898-01491-0 and a best-by date of September 5, 2022. If you happen to have bought one of these boxes, you can return it to the store from which you purchased it for a refund. At the time of writing, there have been no adverse health reactions amid the cracker mishap.