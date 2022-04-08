Tired Of Wordle? Try Wendy's 404 Error Page

One of the great equalizers of the digital age is the experience of hitting a 404 — a dreaded indicator that the webpage you're trying to reach either doesn't exist or is lost in the abyss of cyberspace. UX designers will often pair a website's error page with a sad face, meme, or playful message to lighten the blow of the inconvenience, as seen on popular sites like Netflix, Slack, Pixar, and M&M's.

Likewise, hitting Wendy's new 404 page just might be the most fun you've had all day, even if your original goal was to see the ingredients in a Chocolate Frosty or place an online order for a Baconator. It appears that the third-largest burger franchise in the world has dominated the 404 challenge by introducing an interactive element that may be inspired by the popularity of Wordle, the internet word game that brings in hundreds of thousands of players each day and was recently acquired by The New York Times.