TikTok Couldn't Believe Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars Fish Challenge

Gordon Ramsay kicked off 2022 with a new show, "Future Food Stars." According to Radio Times, this reality show cooking competition features 12 entrepreneurs hoping to make it big in the food industry, with personal businesses ranging from fruit spreads all the way to bottled beverages. The last one standing wins £150,000 (about $195,427 in American currency) toward their business.

Per the BBC, in the first episode of the series, the contestants face both individual and team challenges, as well as what could be considered a boss fight against Ramsay himself. The second episode features a challenge involving smoked salmon – and one particular scene with the salmon has gone viral.

We already know that Ramsay is extremely talented in the kitchen, but no one expected him to take the phrase "I could do it with my eyes closed" so literally. Needless to say, "Future Food Stars" contestants and viewers alike were impressed.