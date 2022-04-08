Don't Make This Hilarious Lime Mistake, According To Rachael Ray

So you don't put the lime in the coconut? No, that's not the mistake – at least not according to Rachael Ray in a recent social media post. The famous foodie always seems to be in for a laugh when it comes to cooking, and this cute Insta clip featuring Ray and her husband John Cusimano is no different. This cute couple of more than 20 years knows how to keep the fun in food. Their dynamic is on display in the new show "Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home."

Fun also made its way into the caption of Ray's video: "This 'juicy' secret will become your main squeeze in the kitchen." Fans are digging the punny post, which has more than 6,000 likes. "Two peas in a pod. You two are adorable," commented one user. In the clip, Cusimano asks if his other half knows why he's getting so much juice from the lime he's squeezing. After a joke from Ray saying it's because he's the one making the dish, he notes, "Well, no, because I rolled the fruit on the counter." At this point, Ray starts describing a hilarious fruit fail.