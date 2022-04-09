Some Chick-Fil-A Fans Want To See A Frozen Version Of This Item In Stores

Chick-fil-A fans took to Reddit to vent some frustration over their culinary needs. User u/Beneficial_Ad2113 declared that the chain "should make their own frozen chicken nuggets to sell in stores." Some users agreed, like Super_Dep99, who exclaimed, "Yes ! That would help so many stay at home moms. Because some toddlers & kids love to eat it everyday & it's a hassle sometimes." Others even had their own helpful solutions.

One Redditor noted that it is actually possible to buy Chick-fil-A nuggets to prepare at home. "Just ask for a frozen 'chilled' nugget tray," they said. "They even come with reheat instructions. But since they're already cooked, you just throw them in the oven at 375 for like 10 min or till they're hot." Others recommended brands of frozen chicken nuggets that they considered similar.

However, Chick-fil-A employees, both past and present, chimed in to say that selling the nuggets frozen wouldn't work. User butterboy451 explained, "I worked at [Chick-fil-A], and the nuggets do not come to us frozen. We batter them and fry them from the raw chicken. It would be very difficult to do it any other way." Another said doing so "would ruin the quality," as the nuggets are battered and fried fresh throughout the day.