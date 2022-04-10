Scary Crash Involving Texas Food Truck Sends 9 People To The Hospital

On April 8, a truck rammed into the side of a sedan and plowed it into a group of people at a nearby food truck in Austin. 11 people were injured and nine were hospitalized, the Austin-Travis County EMS told local NBC affiliate KXAN. Two had life threatening injuries, two had potentially serious injuries, and the remaining five were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We heard a car speeding up, revving up, and then all of a sudden a huge pop, and we came out here as fast as we can to find this huge truck hit a tiny little car and made the biggest noise," one witness told the station.

It later came out that 10 of the 11 people involved were employees of Sorenson, a communications company based in Salt Lake City. The company explained on its website that the workers had gone to Austin for a DeafNation Expo.

People wrote that the police could not confirm what led to the crash, but both drivers were reportedly helping them with their inquiries. The police also told KXAN that it was too early to say whether any charges would be brought against the drivers.