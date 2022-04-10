The Problem Some TikTok Users Have With How Wolfgang Puck Likes His Steak

"This is how I like it," Wolfgang Puck wrote in the description of a TikTok video showing the world the steak he just cooked. It should be an uncontroversial statement. But the image of him cutting into the steak and displaying the meat's purple center apparently inspired such strong emotions in some of the 420K people who watched that they had to comment. Perhaps it was the floating text that read "Is this cooked enough for you?" that did it.

"[Excrementum's] not even dead yet, like it's a little undercooked," one commented. Another in a pseudo-Gordon Ramsay manner claimed, "It's still mooing." A third simply exclaimed, "Bro that's RAW!"

These protestations against Wolfgang Puck's preference for a less cooked steak did appear to form the minority, however. Many contented themselves with short affirmations like "Absolutely!" Others stated that they preferred their meat more cooked, but were not against the entire concept of rarer meat. "But everyone should [like] it as they like it," one concluded.