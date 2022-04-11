How A Starbucks Customer Restored This Barista's 'Faith In Humanity'

Between standing all day, dealing with difficult customers, and keeping track of company rules and menu guidelines, it's no secret that food service jobs can be hard on employees — no matter where they work or what their job title is. However, these challenges can be especially difficult for those who are pregnant.

Erin Smith, a chef who wrote about her experience as a pregnant woman in the restaurant industry for Food & Wine, shared that throughout her decade-long career, she had "not once worked for a company that offered paid maternity leave, a guarantee [her] job would still be available after returning from [her] unpaid leave of absence, or any sympathy or flexibility for the various inconveniences which will arise from pregnancy." These "inconveniences," she specified, include things like severe nausea and the bodily limits that come with carrying a child — things that make it harder to do a highly physical job like restaurant work.

While some workers may choose to take time off during pregnancy, others may continue to work due to financial, personal, or other reasons, despite the discomfort. Fortunately, some customers realize this and extend empathy to pregnant food service workers, as was the case with a recent Starbucks patron who wrote a kind note to a nine-months-pregnant barista.