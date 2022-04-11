Aarón Sánchez Just Praised This Authentic TikTok Recipe
Part of what makes American food so varied and unique is the cross-cultural communication of its diverse citizens and their equally distinctive cuisines, from Chinese and Mexican to Thai, Italian, and Indian — all of which are fairly easy to get your hands on these days. This has led to a number of "Americanized" versions of traditional recipes and dishes. Take, for example, Mexican cooking.
According to IBIS World, there are more than 55,000 Mexican restaurants in the U.S., but many of these venues serve items that are either Americanized versions or fully American creations. Hard-shelled tacos? A far cry from authentic tacos made with corn tortillas. Chimichangas? Fajitas? Margaritas? All invented in the U.S.
However, thanks to local restaurants and recipes shared in both cookbooks and online, it's possible to experience authentic Mexican food in the comfort of your home. Especially now that so many people across the world are sharing recipes on TikTok, it's easier than ever to learn about new dishes from across all cultures and how to make them. And when a professional chef gives the recipe a thumbs up, you know it's bound to be good.
If you haven't tried Mexican molletes, you need to
Chef Aarón Sánchez recently took to Instagram to share a mollete-making TikTok posted by Oscar Perez of Oscarin's Kitchen. As Sánchez notes, a mollete is a toasted open-faced sandwich spread with beans, cheese, and whatever other toppings you'd like.
In his post, Sánchez says, "I'm excited about this young man's determination and all of his enthusiasm about making what we call in Mexico a mollete... It looks super inviting, invite me over, compa." In the comments, fans congratulated Perez and thanked him for the inspiration. One person wrote, "That looks more than super inviting!" Another wrote, "That's my kind of open-faced sandwich."
Although his TikTok has more than 829,000 views, Perez seemed taken aback by the celeb chef's praise. He shared the post on his story and wrote, "Omg! This is the greatest day of my life!" Perhaps one day we'll see Perez on the Food Network alongside Chef Sánchez.