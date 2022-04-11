Aarón Sánchez Just Praised This Authentic TikTok Recipe

Part of what makes American food so varied and unique is the cross-cultural communication of its diverse citizens and their equally distinctive cuisines, from Chinese and Mexican to Thai, Italian, and Indian — all of which are fairly easy to get your hands on these days. This has led to a number of "Americanized" versions of traditional recipes and dishes. Take, for example, Mexican cooking.

According to IBIS World, there are more than 55,000 Mexican restaurants in the U.S., but many of these venues serve items that are either Americanized versions or fully American creations. Hard-shelled tacos? A far cry from authentic tacos made with corn tortillas. Chimichangas? Fajitas? Margaritas? All invented in the U.S.

However, thanks to local restaurants and recipes shared in both cookbooks and online, it's possible to experience authentic Mexican food in the comfort of your home. Especially now that so many people across the world are sharing recipes on TikTok, it's easier than ever to learn about new dishes from across all cultures and how to make them. And when a professional chef gives the recipe a thumbs up, you know it's bound to be good.