Why An Indian Snack Label Has Caused An Uproar

Truth and accuracy in food product labelling is highly important. For those with specific food allergies, dietary preferences, and religious beliefs, this labelling takes on even more meaning. This fact has recently come to light regarding a packaging controversy surrounding the Haldiram's brand's Falahari namkeen, which is a traditionally vegetarian Indian snack that many Hindus consume during fasting periods. The fast of Navratri, for example, asks followers to abstain from grains like wheat and rice, while vegetables (such as the potatoes found in the crispy Falahari namkeen snack blend) are allowed, explains Times of India. Many animal products are forbidden, but the peanuts and spices that add flavor to the snack food are encouraged.

Now for the confusing controversy. The Haldiram's Falahari namkeen is packaged with labels written in both English and Arabic in order to inform the brand's global customer base about important nutritional information, according to Mashable. However, in a now-viral video, a reporter for Sudarshan TV created confusion when she claimed that the Arabic label is actually written in Urdu, signifying that the ingredients list includes animal fats. The fast of Navratri calls for an abstinence of most animal products, and vegetarian diets are not uncommon in southeast Asia. Adding animal fat to a vegetarian dish popular on holy days would be scandalous — if that were, in fact, what had actually happened.