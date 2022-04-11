Duff Goldman Shared A Relatable Parenting Moment

Unavoidably, parenting includes challenging moments when children are younger that make you just want to say "ew," even if their cuteness makes up for it. And as culinary personality Duff Goldman learned, the daughters of celebrity bakers aren't immune from classic kid blunders, such as the apparent new "hobby" of little Josephine Goldman. Sharing on Instagram, Goldman bemoaned, "Ay yay yay. That's your baby, @johnnapgoldman." The celebrity dad's post included video showing the couple's toddler delighting in a new game of toilet water play. Thank goodness it looks like a sparkling clean toilet!

Even so, one fan had a great idea, adding, "give that kid a scrub brush at least!" Another fan, however, must have had some experience with this issue as they quickly warned Goldman to protect his plumbing saying, "It starts.. the toilet. Start closing lid. You have no idea what she start putting in there.. sooo cute!!" Goldman's parenting moment is so relatable in fact, that there's even a thread on Reddit discussing how to solve the problem.