The Simple Way Geoffrey Zakarian Makes Arancini Balls

There is a special subset of folks who enjoy carby, cheesy, flavorful, deep-fried Italian goodness — and it's for those that Geoffrey Zakarian's arancini balls are certain to please. While most Sicilian rice balls come stuffed with some kind of meat or ragu filling, Zakarian's recipe is appealing in its simplicity, and the chef went on social media with his wife Margaret to show fans just how it's done.

Zakarian uploaded a brief video on Instagram, which he captioned: "Tales of a restaurant family: Arancini Balls! This made the cut at the bar menu when we first opened the lambs club and has become one of little GZ's favorite snacks we make for him."

While many arancini recipes call for freshly prepared arborio rice, the main ingredient for Zakarian's arancini balls is cold, leftover risotto, to which is added parmesan cheese before it's rolled in egg wash, flour, and bread crumbs and deep-fried in a combination of olive and vegetable oils, then served sprinkled with sea salt and marinara sauce. With 11,000 likes and "yum" exclamations filing the comment section, this recipe looks like a win.