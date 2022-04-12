Martha Stewart Added An Unexpected Ingredient To Her Pasta Recipe

If you follow the latest Martha Stewart updates as we do, you probably think her recipes reign supreme, especially her simpler ones. After all, who could argue with a flavorful, carb-laden dish that could be cooked up in one pot, and completed in 20 minutes from prep to finish?

Stewart's trick to a perfect one-pot pasta dish is a game-changer for many home chefs but the TV personality never quite put the lid on her infamous one-pot wonder, as she found a way to make it even tastier and took Instagram to share it. The caption read, "If you love cauliflower, especially roasted cauliflower, and you love a one-pot recipe that streamlines dinner prep, then this is a recipe for you."

Stewart added, "Inspired by our original one-pot pasta, this dish also features long, skinny noodles that cook in the skillet along with the other ingredients, but where it differs is that the finely chopped cauliflower is finished under the broiler to get a crispy kind of roasted flavor and texture."

The "long skinny noodles" she refers to are bucatini, a long, thin, hollow-shaped pasta, which The Spruce Eats says is usually served with a variety of sauces, including "tomato, meat, butter, cream, and seafood." The recipe can be found on Martha Stewart's site.