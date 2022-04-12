Baskin-Robbins Might Look Different The Next Time You Visit. Here's Why

What isn't going anywhere is the number 31, which is very cleverly embedded within the letters "B" and "R. It appears retiring "31" was not a discussion anyone wanted to have - even though the number of ice cream flavors Baskin-Robbins has offers now has far exceeded figure. The tally is now in the hundreds, per CNN.

"We have so much equity in that 31, and we can continue to really tell a great story about offering great flavors across a range of products," Grandinetti said. "It was never really in the consideration set to move in a new direction, but to do it in a way that obviously is a little bit more modern and cuts through that competitive clutter." The move to modernize is important to Baskin-Robbins, especially because while nostalgia plays a role in its appeal to older customers, Baskin-Robbins now needs to find its way among the younger generation.

Part of this may be seen in the three trendy new flavors that the brand has introduced along with its relaunch: Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk, Ube Coconut Swirl, and Totally Unwrapped, which brings peanut butter and chocolate ice cream in a mix, and studded with extras like fudgy pretzels and a salted caramel swirl.