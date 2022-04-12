Instagram Has The Feels About Richard Blais' Sweet Throwback Pic

Chef Richard Blais knows the taste of success in more ways than one. According to Food Network, the food celeb used to work at McDonald's, where he cut his culinary teeth. Blais moved up the professional ladder, finding his way into hot fine dining spots like The French Laundry and el Bulli and appearing on shows like "Iron Chef America" and "MasterChef," per the chef's website. Many might also recognize him from his win on "Top Chef All-Stars" and the fact that he has authored his fair share of cookbooks.

In addition to cooking, Blais loves to run and compete in marathons, making it no surprise that one of his greatest life moments occurred during a race. In a recent Instagram post, Blais uploaded a photo from 2005 of his proposal to his future wife alongside the caption, "Wrapping up the anniversary weekend with this throwback to when I asked @jazminblais to marry me in 2005 after a 10k run at The Peachtree Road Race." Followers loved the anniversary post and made their feelings known.