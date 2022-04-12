Instagram Has The Feels About Richard Blais' Sweet Throwback Pic
Chef Richard Blais knows the taste of success in more ways than one. According to Food Network, the food celeb used to work at McDonald's, where he cut his culinary teeth. Blais moved up the professional ladder, finding his way into hot fine dining spots like The French Laundry and el Bulli and appearing on shows like "Iron Chef America" and "MasterChef," per the chef's website. Many might also recognize him from his win on "Top Chef All-Stars" and the fact that he has authored his fair share of cookbooks.
In addition to cooking, Blais loves to run and compete in marathons, making it no surprise that one of his greatest life moments occurred during a race. In a recent Instagram post, Blais uploaded a photo from 2005 of his proposal to his future wife alongside the caption, "Wrapping up the anniversary weekend with this throwback to when I asked @jazminblais to marry me in 2005 after a 10k run at The Peachtree Road Race." Followers loved the anniversary post and made their feelings known.
A touching anniversary throwback
Fellow Instagrammers responded to Richard Blais' throwback with mushy remarks and heart-filled emojis. Some folks loved how Blais shared this private look into his life, like one follower who said, "Awwwww! Thank you for sharing this precious moment and happy anniversary to you chef." Another loved the setting, saying, "What a great place to propose!!" User Captainsemantics seemed downright impressed, remarking, "Anyone who can pull this off after Cardiac Hill is legit awesome." Others simply posted well-wishes for the couple.
A number of users wonder about the logistics of this sweet and presumably sweaty moment. As user mrsghanavati asked, "Question is did you run the entire race with the ring in your pocket?" The chef explained, "no, I had someone slide it to me at the finish!" Of course, the finish line was just the beginning for Blais and his bride-to-be, as the ring was clearly meant to stay on her for the long run.