Dunkin's Play On #Shortkingspring Is Racking Up Instagram Comments

If the term "short king spring" confuses anyone, don't worry. Here is an explainer. "Short kings" is an established term of endearment for people under 6 feet. In 2019, The Guardian wrote how it came about as both an appreciation for shorter actors like Tom Holland as well as a reaction to the arbitrary size requirement that excludes many men on dating apps.

This appreciation has joined with the trend of branding seasons with branded identities, such as hot girl summer, sad boi fall, and the winter of discontent dukes. Bustle reported on March 30 that this year's Oscars which featured shorter men like Tom Holland and Joe Jonas spurred an interest in similarly sized men on TikTok. Voila! Short king spring.

So, the social media team for Dunkin' did what social media teams are supposed to do then. It read the room and jumped on a trend in a clever manner. In doing so, it may have won the internet.