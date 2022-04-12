Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its 75th Anniversary With A 75-Cent Cone

If you walked into a Dairy Queen during the chain's earliest days of existence, you might not recognize many of the restaurant's offerings. Click Americana reports that the brand pushed hard to sell strawberry-topped sundaes and desserts, and the prices reflected the times. One advertisement talked up 19-cent malts and shakes on May 1, 1956, while the chain celebrated its sweet sixteen with 16-cent strawberry sundaes that same year.

Those prices can't even compare to the original menu. According to Taste of Home, Dairy Queen ice cream cones sold for a nickel, while sundaes went for eight cents back in 1940. Diners didn't see the iconic Dilly Bar until 1954 and the Blizzard only made its debut appearance back in 1985. The chain's menu has come a long way, but no one should expect prices to look similar to how they did decades ago when the brand first opened its doors. Despite the changing times and costs, Dairy Queen plans to give a nod back to its glory days thanks to a particular promotion that honors its 75th anniversary.