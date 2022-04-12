Rob Kardashian's Custom M&Ms For True's Birthday Will Melt Your Heart

It's hard to think of a toddler who would turn down M&Ms, let alone ones that are personally made for them.

Rob Kardashian surprised his niece, True, for her fourth birthday with some special sweet treats. And these weren't any normal M&Ms. They weren't even a special M&Ms flavor you can buy in stores. No — they were uniquely customized, just for her.

The candy went perfectly with the theme of True's birthday party, which was cats. The toddler has quite an affinity for felines, and her mom, Khloe Kardashian, had adopted a kitten for her just last year (via The Blast).

According to 7News, the celebration featured face painting, a kitty playpen, and an immaculate birthday cake. The cake had three tiers, and was decorated with cats and rainbows to match with the overall vibe of the party. But besides True's colorful cake, partygoers could enjoy some of the treats that True's Uncle Rob had gifted her.