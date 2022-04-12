The Problem People Are Having Booking Moe's Southwest Grill's Airbnb
Imagine someone walking into a Moe's Southwest Grill location and being greeted by employees cheerfully calling out in unison a warm "Welcome to Moe's!" Perhaps an even more welcome sight for that person would be a private Moe's-themed space to relax in. According to the chain's website, some lucky Moe's fans may soon get that opportunity, as bookings for Moe's Spicy Shack, a special Moe's-themed Airbnb in Miami, opened up on April 12.
The one-bedroom/one-bath Spicy Shack on Airbnb might look like a dream come true for some Moe's fans, specifically those who dream of being surrounded by images of hot fruit. The color-soaked space is filled with carpeting, wallpaper, pillows, and curtains in vibrant shades of red, orange, and blue. There's even a bed that looks like a giant tortilla. Of course, peppers have been incorporated into the decor at every turn, and there's even a "private pepper patio." Unfortunately, some hopeful Spicy Shack bookers may have had an experience that was a little blander than they might have hoped.
Moe's Spicy Shack is all booked up
Not surprisingly, Moe's Southwest Grill's Airbnb promotion was a hot one. There's little wonder why. According to Moe's website, each booking came with a $500 voucher guests could use to pay for travel or for the Airbnb (which was offered at a rate of $10 a night). Guests will even receive a taco meal kit with Moe's new spicy chicken delivered straight to the Moe's-themed suite in Miami.
The Spicy Shack was available every weekend in May, but from the looks of the Airbnb listing it has already sold out. It's unclear if the restaurant expected this. But it is inviting fans to get in on the spicy action by ordering an entrée with Moe's new spicy chicken. Travel + Leisure reports the new filling, made of adobo chicken, jalapeños, and Moe's Hard Rock 'N Roll sauce, will be on the restaurant's menu through May 29. The promo code "SPICYBOGO" may not land fans a stay at the Spicy Shack, but it will get them a buy-one, get-one deal through April 30 with the new spicy chicken.