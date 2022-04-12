The Problem People Are Having Booking Moe's Southwest Grill's Airbnb

Imagine someone walking into a Moe's Southwest Grill location and being greeted by employees cheerfully calling out in unison a warm "Welcome to Moe's!" Perhaps an even more welcome sight for that person would be a private Moe's-themed space to relax in. According to the chain's website, some lucky Moe's fans may soon get that opportunity, as bookings for Moe's Spicy Shack, a special Moe's-themed Airbnb in Miami, opened up on April 12.

The one-bedroom/one-bath Spicy Shack on Airbnb might look like a dream come true for some Moe's fans, specifically those who dream of being surrounded by images of hot fruit. The color-soaked space is filled with carpeting, wallpaper, pillows, and curtains in vibrant shades of red, orange, and blue. There's even a bed that looks like a giant tortilla. Of course, peppers have been incorporated into the decor at every turn, and there's even a "private pepper patio." Unfortunately, some hopeful Spicy Shack bookers may have had an experience that was a little blander than they might have hoped.