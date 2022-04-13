Why PGA Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler Only Eats Chipotle With A Spoon

PGA Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler has some serious opinions about golf clubs. The athlete's bag is full of TaylorMade clubs including a TaylorMade StealthPlus and TaylorMade Stealth (Via Golf Monthly). In the past, Scheffler has commended the TaylorMade team for "their commitment to getting the right equipment in my bag." It's not surprising that an elite athlete would be particular about the equipment he's using in the game.

However, it's not just on the golf course where Scheffler has strong opinions about tools; he's also adamant that Chipotle orders should be eaten with a spoon — more specifically, a plastic spoon from the fast casual chain.

Joking in a video for Golf Digest, Scottie's wife Meredith Scudder, poked fun at her husband's particular Chipotle order. From the video, it's clear that the pro-golfer's order is so consistent, Scudder could recite it backward. "Hello can I please have brown rice," Scudder said while jokingly impersonating her husband. "Then you say an extra scoop of rice, please. So you get extra rice," she added.

If you're curious, the rest of the order contains "a little bit" of black beans, two scoops of steak, and cheese. However, it's toward the end of the video when the controversy starts, as Scheffler shared his particular views on spoons.