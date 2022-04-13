Popeyes And Uber Eats Just Gave Fans A Meal To Eat During The NBA Playoffs

Regardless of what sport you're watching, game day often means lots of food. For some, it's as simple as a nice, big pepperoni pizza, a 12-pack of beer, and chips and dip. For others, it's hot dogs, hamburgers, corn, whatever you can throw on the grill. And for still others, game day is for endless tacos and loaded nachos.

But if preparing snacks is taking away from time with your friends, family, and the game, well, there's always delivery. Services like Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats often have some sort of deal going on, whether it's a food discount, free delivery, or an exclusive menu item.

And speaking of exclusives, for this year's NBA playoffs, Uber Eats has partnered with Popeyes to create a combo available only on its app. Not only could it be considered a slam dunk of a deal, it's also been named the "Most Dunkable Meal."