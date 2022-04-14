The Tomato Guinness World Record That Was Just Broken Again

An exclusive group of green-thumbed individuals has transformed the art and hobby of gardening into a race for the most impressive produce. This group of Guinness World Record breakers have surpassed what it means to grow a tomato plant and redefined what is possible for growth on a single vine.

According to Food and Wine, the Guinness World Records first gave the award for Most Tomatoes Grown On A Single Truss in 1997. A single vine of the winning plant grew 121 tomatoes. Graham Tanter broke that record in 2010 with a vine that grew 488 tomatoes. Then, Douglas Smith beat Tanter last Fall with an astounding 839 cherry tomatoes proliferating on a single vine. We sure hope he put his hundreds of fresh tomatoes to good use.

Smith, a backyard gardener, is no stranger to monumental produce yields. He's grown a seven-pound tomato, a 624-pound pumpkin, and a sunflower that stretched 20 feet tall (per The Washington Post). This year, he came back for another taste of tomato-flavored victory.