Geoffrey Zakarian Celebrated The Kitchen's 400th Episode With A Fun Cake

It is a huge achievement when a television show hits the 400 episode mark. So naturally, when "The Kitchen" achieved this milestone it inspired Geoffrey Zakarian to celebrate in an oh-so-appropriate way — with a delicious, whimsically decorated cake. After all, it's a big deal for the show to have lasted since it began in 2014.

The aptly titled show airs on Food Network and features an impressive slate of celebrity hosts, including Zakarian. Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson, and Katie Lee round out the lineup with Alex Guarnaschelli as a recurring co-host (via Variety). To commemorate 400 episodes of the cooking show, Zakarian presented the team with a cake and posted a pic of the group and confection to Instagram with the caption, "We are blessed beyond. Love this team!"

The sheet cake was decorated with a smattering of cooking-related touches, presumably made with fondant. Decorations included a tomato, rolling pin, carrot, kitchen knife, and of course, the show's logo. It definitely looks delicious.