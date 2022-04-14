Why Starbucks Workers Are Furious Over Its CEO's Latest Comments

The unionization effort within Starbucks has gradually picked up some impressive steam. According to CNN, 17 Starbucks locations across the country have joined the company's worker's union and 100 more stores have so far signed up to vote on joining the union. While this effort looks to be gaining momentum, the overall percentage of stores and employees interested in joining this worker's movement in the big picture looks much smaller. Out of the 235,000 workers that Starbucks employs throughout America, only 1,000 have joined the union.

Starbucks has taken note of the effort and responded in kind. The company instituted two wage raises over the past year and a half while preventing shareholders from repurchasing stocks in order to better its workforce. While it looks like the coffee chain has taken some proactive, positive steps to make its workforce happy, the business has also purportedly engaged in some union-busting techniques and methods that have made headlines. Salon reported that Starbucks previously started a website to discourage employees from joining the union, organized anti-union mandatory meetings at a variety of cafe locations, and sent its baristas anti-union text messages. Starbucks has now drawn the ire of some employees yet again due to some comments made by the brand's CEO.