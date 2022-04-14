Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Grab Its New Latin American Inspired Dessert

Trader Joe's just served dessert lovers a tempting reason to flock through its doors. Each of this grocery chain's locations already abound with an evolving inventory of sweets, some tried-and-true permanent offerings and others newer releases that become instant crowd pleasers. It seems that each customer has a unique opinion on the Trader Joe's desserts that should be in your kitchen, from fan-favorite dark chocolate peanut butter cups to Oreo-like Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies in seasonal flavors.

The most frequent TJ's shoppers, however, may know that some of the most highly reviewed desserts can be found in the brightly decorated store's frozen section. These include the chain's low-calorie cold brew latte dessert bars, fully prepared key lime pies, and oven-ready chocolate lava cakes. Now, that selection is expanding once again with a beloved Latin American dessert that may soon land in your shopping cart in frozen form.