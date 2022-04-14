Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Grab Its New Latin American Inspired Dessert
Trader Joe's just served dessert lovers a tempting reason to flock through its doors. Each of this grocery chain's locations already abound with an evolving inventory of sweets, some tried-and-true permanent offerings and others newer releases that become instant crowd pleasers. It seems that each customer has a unique opinion on the Trader Joe's desserts that should be in your kitchen, from fan-favorite dark chocolate peanut butter cups to Oreo-like Joe-Joe's sandwich cookies in seasonal flavors.
The most frequent TJ's shoppers, however, may know that some of the most highly reviewed desserts can be found in the brightly decorated store's frozen section. These include the chain's low-calorie cold brew latte dessert bars, fully prepared key lime pies, and oven-ready chocolate lava cakes. Now, that selection is expanding once again with a beloved Latin American dessert that may soon land in your shopping cart in frozen form.
This TJ's dessert is for tres leches lovers
Trader Joe's posted its newest frozen dessert release on Instagram this week, and fans have responded with enthusiasm to the news. The chain's new thaw-and-serve frozen tres leches cake is derived from the beloved Latin American dessert. According to the Trader Joe's website, this product is moist, fluffy, and a tribute to a traditional tres leches cake recipe. It's made with sponge cake that has been saturated in heavy cream, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk, then topped with whipped cream. The $7.99 dessert serves four, according to the package, can be thawed overnight in the fridge or on the counter for a few hours, and supposedly pairs well with fresh berries and cinnamon.
"What a sad day to be gluten free," one shoppers commented on @traderjoesaficionado's post about the new dessert. One fan declared it "super duper good," while a TJ's employee who tried it on their break called it "to die for." Others questioned how it would compare to the homemade version, and one shopper said, "Looks so good, but 8 bucks seems steep for that at a trader joe's."