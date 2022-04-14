The Real Reason Walmart Just Got A $3 Million Penalty From The FTC

In this climate, it pays to appear environmentally friendly. Soon, however, it may be Walmart and Kohl's who pay. The Federal Trade Commission hit the two major retailers with lawsuits for falsely advertising some of their products as being made from bamboo and with eco-friendly means. As listed out in the complaints against both Walmart and Kohl's, the dishonestly marketed products include towels, weighted blankets, and mattress protectors. All of them have bamboo at the forefront of their product titles, giving them the veneer of being a more sustainable option.

In reality, the FTC explained, the bamboo products were produced by breaking bamboo down into rayon. Such a process "requires the use of toxic chemicals and results in hazardous pollutants." If the FTC's suits succeed, Walmart and Kohl's will have to stop presenting their "bamboo" products as such. Walmart would also have to pay $3 million, while Kohl's faces a fine of $2.5 million.