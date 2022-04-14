Smoothie King Just Launched A Subscription Service

It's easy to go out and find a smoothie these days, but back in the 1980s, Smoothie King was the first to launch a franchise around the fruity refreshment. This turned out to be a lucrative move for founder Steven Kuhnau, who previously ran his smoothie business out of his health food store. The Dallas-based company still operates over 1,000 locations across three continents, making it a top competitor of other popular chains like Jamba and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Ever since Smoothie King's current CEO Wan Kim rebranded the company with the slogan "Smoothies With a Purpose" (in an effort to move it away from its reputation for supremely sugary drinks), Smoothie King's modus operandi has revolved around health and fitness. For example, it now specializes in smoothies that are "expertly blended with more than 'just fruit in a blender' for specific needs, goals, and ambitions," per its website. According to an April 13 press release, Smoothie King has taken another step toward staying relevant in the crowded smoothie market by offering a new subscription-based service for customers to make health-focused beverages at home.