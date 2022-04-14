The Massive UK Easter Egg That Weighs More Than 40 Pounds

It may feel as though we just escaped the dark and dreary days of winter, but Easter is only a few short days away. From the pretty pastel decorations to the epic Easter egg hunts and dyeing sessions, there are so many fun traditions to partake in on this spring holiday. And let's not forget about the special Sunday feast. Families and friends get to tuck into deviled eggs, glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, quiche Lorraine, and all the best recipes for the perfect Easter dinner.

The sweetest part? If you need anything to tide you over throughout the day, you can nosh on candy and chocolate to your heart's content. In addition to Halloween and Valentine's Day, Easter is yet another holiday on which sugary treats reign. While jelly beans and Peeps are some of America's favorite Easter goodies, this holiday is not complete without some kind of candy egg — a category that accounts for five out of the top 10 Easter goodies in the U.S., per Instacart. Four of these are chocolate eggs, from the famous Cadbury Creme Egg to the nutty Reese's version. On that note, many may argue that the bigger the chocolate egg, the better, but how big is too big? Does a 40-pound chocolate egg sound appealing to you?