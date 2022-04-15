Instagram Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Jurassic Park Look

Eager followers quickly jumped into the Instagram thread with clever replies ranging from, "Is brontosaurus a gamey meat or does it taste like chicken?" to "Y'all shouldn't be eating dinosaur. Pretty sure it's an endangered species." Another fan suggests, "You have to think that some of the dinos must have been pretty tasty, right?!"

The dinosaur skeleton apparently made some users hungry, inspiring comments like, "Should have put a raw tomahawk steak next to t-rex," and "I'll have a Brontosaurus Burger!"

Fans are loving the "Top Chef" judge's look, too, with some writing "Love the beautiful pictures," and, "This is so cool! And so is your fashion, Padma!"

The post wowed 9,815 fans thus far who tapped the heart button, and it serves its purpose of prepping folks for the upcoming episode of "Top Chef." Perhaps this dino photo and new episode in the Houston Museum of Natural Science will even inspire fans to ask for the show to go beyond the standard American city and explore some more archaeological themes in the future.