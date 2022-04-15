Fazoli's Just Added A New Pasta To Its 5 Under $5 Deal

The Lasagna and Fettuccine Bake is not the only innovation Fazoli's has made to its 5 Under $5 menu this year. In January, as Chew Boom reported, Fazoli's also debuted a 5 Under $5 selection that featured dishes with fewer than 500 calories. These were Spaghetti with savory Meat Sauce, Fettuccine Alfredo, a gluten-friendly Rotini with Marinara, Keto Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread, and Crispy Boneless Buffalo Wings. Besides the dishes that more overtly cater to a health-conscious consumer base, some of the options were served in small portions. People responded to the news on the fast food subreddit. "I didn't know Fazolis was still around," one wrote. "All the ones in Utah closed." Another moaned "Fazoli's has sooo much potential, I don't understand how they're not way more successful."

These Redditors may not be aware that Fazoli's has been reporting record growth numbers in recent years (per QSR). Since the start of the pandemic, it seems people turned to the comfort food that an American Italian casual chain with a drive-thru could provide. "We've been able to provide exactly what guests are looking for, not only from a product standpoint but also in terms of service," explained Doug Bostick, the president of Fazoli's. This has translated to a slew of restaurant openings from Arizona to Florida. The new Lasagna and Fettucine Bake will be available until June 26 if you're interested in trying the dish.