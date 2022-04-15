Instagram Is Loving Molly Yeh's Adorable Passover Pic Of Her Daughter
If you ask Food Network star Molly Yeh, those who resent Passover for excluding leavened bread from the table are looking at things from a glass-half-empty perspective. In order to abide by tradition — which includes eating matzo boards to commemorate the unleavened bread eaten by the Israelites upon their escape from slavery in Egypt — Jewish households are tasked with gobbling up any and all chametz, which Chabad.org defines as "any food product made from wheat, barley, rye, oats or spelt that has come into contact with water and been allowed to ferment and 'rise,'" before sundown on April 15.
The first night of Passover is upon us, and the ebullient food writer and "Girl Meets Farm" host is all too familiar with this delightful responsibility. Yeh recently gave birth to her adorable daughter Ira to her adorable daughter Ira this year, and according to yesterday's Instagram post, the pair is sharing the coveted chametz-clearing duty in anticipation of tonight's Seder. People are kvelling over the cuteness.
Ira's shirt says 'r is for rugelach'
The Instagram post shows Yeh's daughter sporting a shirt that reads 'r is for rugelach,' featuring a simple rendering of the crescent-shaped baked good often made in large batches on Jewish holidays. Rugelach dough doesn't require any rising time and is therefore a welcome addition to a Passover dessert spread, but other Jewish desserts like babka are among the chametz items that must be dutifully scarfed down before the Seder table is set.
Yeh's Instagram caption reads, "passover prep, part 1: gobbling up all the chametz! #IRALOAF," which could comprise anything from the aforementioned babka to a loaf of sourdough. Ira looks pretty happy about the prospect of pregaming Pesach with some yeasty snacks, and commenters can barely handle it. "I want a bite! Tooooo adorable," wrote cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon, whose comment is followed by a string of heart-eye emojis from baking queen Erin Jeanne McDowell and ceramicist Marian Bull. "Great American Baking Show" winner Vallery Lomas called her "an absolute doll." A couple of people made mention of the rugelach t-shirt, a larger version of which would surely be a top seller among grownups.