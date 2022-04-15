Instagram Is Loving Molly Yeh's Adorable Passover Pic Of Her Daughter

If you ask Food Network star Molly Yeh, those who resent Passover for excluding leavened bread from the table are looking at things from a glass-half-empty perspective. In order to abide by tradition — which includes eating matzo boards to commemorate the unleavened bread eaten by the Israelites upon their escape from slavery in Egypt — Jewish households are tasked with gobbling up any and all chametz, which Chabad.org defines as "any food product made from wheat, barley, rye, oats or spelt that has come into contact with water and been allowed to ferment and 'rise,'" before sundown on April 15.

The first night of Passover is upon us, and the ebullient food writer and "Girl Meets Farm" host is all too familiar with this delightful responsibility. Yeh recently gave birth to her adorable daughter Ira to her adorable daughter Ira this year, and according to yesterday's Instagram post, the pair is sharing the coveted chametz-clearing duty in anticipation of tonight's Seder. People are kvelling over the cuteness.