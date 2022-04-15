The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Box Cake Mix

Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.

However, while their popularity might be based on their ease and simplicity, that doesn't mean that people can't still make mistakes when whipping up cake from a box. In fact, according to Elizabeth Nelson, baking expert and Test Kitchen Director at Wilton Cake Decorating and Recipes, there is one big mistake that many people often make when baking boxed cakes. "One of the most common mistakes people make is not thoroughly reading the instructions before getting started," Nelson told Mashed.