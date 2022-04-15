The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Box Cake Mix
Cakes are a classic dessert, used to celebrate everything from birthdays to bridal showers and anything in between. The yummy blend of moist, light cake and sweet, creamy frosting makes the sweet a pretty popular crowd-pleaser. However, there is one downside: not everyone always wants to spend the time — not to mention effort — that it takes to bake a cake from scratch. Luckily, that is where boxed cake mixes come in. Boxed cake mix was first patented in the 1930s by P. Duff and Sons, a Pittsburgh-based molasses company, according to Bon Appetit. While the dry recipe changed a bit over the years, the basic idea of selling convenience by premixing ingredients that only required one or two add-ins to make a whole cake became pretty popular with busy consumers, particularly after World War II.
However, while their popularity might be based on their ease and simplicity, that doesn't mean that people can't still make mistakes when whipping up cake from a box. In fact, according to Elizabeth Nelson, baking expert and Test Kitchen Director at Wilton Cake Decorating and Recipes, there is one big mistake that many people often make when baking boxed cakes. "One of the most common mistakes people make is not thoroughly reading the instructions before getting started," Nelson told Mashed.
Bakers should measure rather than estimate amounts
However, while reading the instructions is important, that doesn't necessarily mean that you have to scrap the whole thing if you happen to make a small mistake. "Cake mixes are generally pretty forgiving," Nelson assured us, although "for best results, it's important to follow the instructions on the mix." Two of the most important things to pay close attention to are the mixing time and ingredient measurements. "Mixes generally have times listed for how long to mix," said Nelson, and although many people may simply guess how long they have been mixing the batter based on feel, she recommends "actually using a timer to make sure you're not mixing for too long or short of a period of time."
Furthermore, it's generally not a good idea to simply ballpark the ingredient quantities, as adding the wrong amounts can impact the cake's texture and consistency. Instead, Nelson recommends bakers "carefully check the ingredient measurements when you are adding the liquid to the cake mix," adding that "brands vary with how much water, oil/butter, and eggs are needed, and their instructions can change from time to time." Following these simple tricks will help ensure a moist and tasty finished product.
A few simple tricks can help boxed cake taste homemade
For the ambitious home chef, there are also a few easy ways to kick a box cake mix up a notch. Making easy substitutions, like swapping water for more flavorful liquids like buttermilk or coffee, or even just adding one more egg than the recipe calls for, can help the cake go from good to great, per The Pioneer Woman. Adding some additional yummy ingredients, like a citrusy lemon or lime zest, a little extra dash of vanilla, or even adding a homemade frosting on top, can give the cake a boost of flavor that makes it taste just like a homemade dessert.
However, even bakers who don't want to add anything extra can still make a perfectly tasty box cake with just a few simple tips. For example, softening butter before adding it to the mix makes it easier to beat, resulting in a smoother batter, per Simply Recipes. Nelson also added that warming the eggs up after taking them out of the fridge can make it easier to mix them into the batter, leading to a "fluffier cake." "They can easily be heated to room temperature by covering them in warm (not hot!) tap water while you pull together your other ingredients and prepare your pans," she explained. But while these tricks might make the box cake a little tastier, even if you just follow the basic recipe, the cake will probably still turn out just fine.