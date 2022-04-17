Redditors Are Creeped Out And Overjoyed By This Starbucks Easter Bunny

Some people may have fond, furry memories of getting visits from the Easter Bunny. Others may have unwittingly joined a collection of children who shrieked, cried, or ran with terror at the sight of Peter Cottontail. Is it possible that belonging to one of those groups helped shape the responses to a bunny sighting at a coffee giant?

At one Starbucks, the manager decided to celebrate Easter in an idiosyncratic way. "My store manager bought an Easter bunny costume and I wanted to share these gems from this morning," the OP, u/EfficientPiece2773, explained before sharing four photos on Reddit. In the pictures, the Easter bunny simply stands or sits staring with unblinking cartoon eyes and a wide frozen smile. The one exception shows the manager cuddling a puppy, although the eyes remain open. The unsettling imagery reached a new level the next day when the same account shared a polaroid in which light effects distorted the costume further and a pinprick black hole lurked in the background.

The responses reflected two polarizing emotions: terror and delight. "This is so [futuens] cursed I love it," one commenter wrote. "What store do you work at? Can I transfer," another asked. On the other end of the spectrum, a creeped-out Redditor informed the OP, "I am never coming to your Starbucks ever, respectfully." A supervisor backed up this opinion, saying, "I would stay at least 3000 feet from this Starbucks."